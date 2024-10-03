Happy with one point: Bengaluru FC's Renedy Singh after sharing points with Mumbai City

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Bengaluru FC assistant coach Renedy Singh expressed on Wednesday that he was happy with taking just one point against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Blues extended their unbeaten run to four games with a goalless draw at the Mumbai Football Arena. The result saw Bengaluru FC hold on to the top spot in the points table. While, Mumbai City FC continued their winless run following their second draw in three games.

At the post-match press conference, Renedy Singh said it was an important point for the team. The assistant coach accepted that they didn't have a perfect start to the game but had a better second half.

"It's a very important point. First 30 minutes, we didn't have a normal start but the boys they enjoyed with the ball more. A much better second half. We finished as the stronger side," Singh was quoted by ISL as saying.

"So I'm happy with one point. We know how good football club Mumbai City FC is. Last year, (they finished) champions. Playing away in this weather and only three days of recovery, I feel our boys have fought hard, and it's a very vital point. And we should continue our run from here," he added.

Bengaluru FC have registered clean sheets in four games so far and are the only team in ISL history after Jamshedpur FC to do so.

A major part of their success have been the performances of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal, who has made 13 saves so far, the second highest tally in the league. Singh expressed his happiness with the Indian international but also said he wanted more from him.

"Gurpreet is a guy who has been doing well for so long and I expect more. He will do it. For sure, he's got to continue. He has been doing well. He's one of the leaders in the team and I expect him to do better. I am happy with him," he concluded.

