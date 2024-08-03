"Have butterflies in my stomach": Pedro Capo after signing for Bengaluru FC

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Bengaluru FC's recent foreign signing, Pedro Capo, is determined to showcase his potential in the forthcoming season to achieve success and bring smiles back to their numerous passionate supporters.

After failing to qualify in the 2023-24 Indian Super League's (ISL) playoffs, the Blues have their eyes fixed on a strong bounce back in the coming season. Bengaluru FC boasted a formidable squad this time with the acquisition of several ISL Cup-winning footballers in the form of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera, and Rahul Bheke.

With Gerard Zaragoza taking charge of the Blues from the very beginning of the season for the first time, the supporters could expect a promising outcome in the upcoming season.

Recently, Bengaluru FC media arranged an interview session with Pedro Capo, where he spoke about his first impression after joining the club and shared his objectives for the coming season.

Kicking off his senior career in 2009, he played for Segunda Division B side CF Sporting Mahones and third-division sides including Celta de Vigo B, RCD Mallorca B, CD Atletico Baleares, Arroyo CP, CD Llosetense, SD Leioa, and CE Sabadell FC. The 33-year-old footballer has mostly played for various clubs in Spain and joining Bengaluru FC marks his first endeavour outside Europe.

"Well, for me, it's been a very intense experience because it's my first time out of Spain. I have butterflies in my stomach," Capo said as quoted from ISL.

Capo also observed Spanish footballers' participation in the ISL over the years. The midfielder shared the dressing room with his compatriots, like Xisco Hernandez and Manu Lanzarote in Spain, who have been successful in the league during their stints in the last couple of years.

Capo remarked, "There are many players from Spain who have come here to play. I have played before with Xisco Hernandez and Manu Lanzarote, and they said good things about their experience here."

The Spaniard, who has deployed mostly at the centre of the park throughout his career, has also operated from several positions on the pitch. Capo's versatility could add a different dimension to the Blues' style of play and be instrumental in the coming season.

While quizzed about his playing style and his favourite playing position, Capo said,

"I prefer playing midfield, but I can also play as a centre-back. Last year, I played in these two positions, and when the coach tells me to play here or there, it's not a problem for me; I'm okay doing so," he added.

Capo was impressed with the way captain Sunil Chhetri and his teammates welcomed him into new surroundings and made him feel comfortable in a short time. Sharing insights in this regard, Capo said, "Just as I arrived, the captain came to receive me. Within two minutes of my arrival, they came and welcomed me."

"I am grateful because this makes me comfortable, especially when you're in a new place, with a new team, and with a new group. It's a family here, and I need to perform on the pitch for my family," he continued.

Capo is already well aware of the Blues' huge fanbase and their unwavering support through thick and thin. During his conversation with the head coach and through the internet, Capo gained several pieces of information about Bengaluru FC before switching to India.

"First time, I searched Bengaluru on Google and gathered as much information as possible. I had been speaking with Gerard (Zaragoza) for a long time. He told me about the city, the club, and the supporters," he acknowledged.

"We need their support throughout the year, in good and bad moments. But in the bad moments, we all have to stick together and keep going. Come on, Blues, let's go!" he signed off.

