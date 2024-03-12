"Have to tweak a few things," says Arteta on Arsenal's clash against Porto in UCL

London [UK], March 12 : Ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against FC Porto at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that they have to "tweak" a few things for the second leg clash.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arteta said that the Gunners have to generate much more than what they have done in the first leg.

"We're certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than what we did against them. It's the level of the Champions League; you're facing top teams, the fact that there are two games as well plays on your mind and we're going to have to be better tomorrow," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying.

When asked about the Premier League (PL) title race, the Spanish coach said that it feels great to be at the top of the PL standings.

"It's great to be top, that's for sure - it was an amazing game of football with two magnificent teams, with so many alternatives. I think it's an amazing situation that we are even involved, looking at the level that those two teams have, and we are still there and we're still at the top. So, the ambition rises, we want to continue to be there, and we have to go game-by-game," he added.

In the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 match, Arsenal conceded a 1-0 defeat in Porto. However, in the second leg, the Gunners have to seal a 2-0 win over the visitors to move to the next round of the tournament.

Recapping Arsenal's previous match in PL, Rice scored the first goal of the match in the 19th minute. However, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's mistake helped Brentford's Yoane Wissa equalise the scoreline just before the first half. Meanwhile, Havertz's late stunner in the 86th minute helped the Gunners clinch three points on Saturday.

Following the win, Arsenal stand in the top place of the PL standings with 64 points.

