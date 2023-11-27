"He still has the problem but...": Ancelotti issues injury update on Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid's UCL clash

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the star English mid-fielder Jude Bellingham is fine but still struggling with a shoulder injury.

After dislocating his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month, Bellingham had to miss out on consecutive games for Los Blancos, the youngster had to also withdraw from England's final two Euro Qualifiers games as well.

He made his return to the football field against Cadiz on Sunday and didn't waste any time to put his name up on the scoresheet. He wrapped up the game scoring the third and the final goal of the game at the 74th-minute mark.

But he was substituted shortly afterwards, Ancelotti provided an update on the Englishman and told reporters as quoted from Goal.com, "Bellingham is fine. He still has the problem he had but he is fine with the protection."

The 20-year-old's strike took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions since his arrival at the Bernabeu with a hefty price tag. With his 14th goal, he surpassed the former Real Madrid's iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 13 after playing the same number of matches.

With this victory, the Los Blancos sit at the top of the summit of La Liga table with 35 points in 14 games.

Bellingham being deemed unfit by the Real Madrid manager has put him in doubt to feature in the UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli on Wednesday.

Since his arrival in Spain, Bellingham has left a major impression all over Europe with his remarkable goal-scoring spree. His consistent performances were recognized and awarded the Kopa Trophy 2023 at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris at the end of last month.

The English midfielder received the Kopa Trophy which is awarded to the best U21 player in the world.

