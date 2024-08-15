"He will return in short term": Manchester United coach Ten Hag provides injury update on Luke Shaw

Manchester [UK], August 15 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag issued an injury update on left-back Luke Shaw and believes the 29-year-old will return in the short term.

In February, Shaw was ruled out of the entire Premier League season due to a leg injury. The Manchester United left-back was subbed off the field in the first half of their game against Aston Villa.

Before his setback in February, he missed the first three months of the season because of injury. He will miss Manchester United's Premier League 2024-25 campaign opener against Fulham on Friday, but Ten Hag doesn't expect him to be out for long.

"I think he will return in the short term. It doesn't take long. We are looking forward [to that] of course, Luke Shaw is a very important player for our team. He is massively important, so we want to get him back as soon as possible, but we can't force this process," Ten Hag said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

Despite Shaw's absence, Manchester United's defence has been bolstered by the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The duo arrived from Bundesliga club Bayern Munich earlier this week and are in contention to feature at Old Trafford against Fulham.

"Issues are there, but it's not about those who are not available. Same as last season, it's about who is available, and we can put out a strong team. We will do that. [De Ligt and Mazraoui] will be in the squad, and Harry Maguire will be in the squad as well," Ten Hag said.

"We are not 100 per cent, but we have to go from game to game to improve and to get higher performance levels in the team and in individual players. We will see how quickly we can go with this process," he added.

