Head coach Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints reason behind Real Madrid's draw against Mallorca

Mallorca [Spain], August 19 : After his side's 1-1 draw against Mallorca in their first match of the La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the Los Merengues didn't "find the balance" in the second half.

The reigning champions started their La Liga 2024-2025 voyage with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca on Sunday. Brazilian striker Rodrygo scored the lone goal for Real Madrid.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that his side had a good start to the match but failed to maintain momentum.

"We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal. We didn't find the balance in the second half. We could have lost as there was no balance at the back. It wasn't a good game. We need to defend better. We're a very attacking team, but defensive balance is a fundamental factor," Ancelotti was quoted from Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The Italian coach added that he was happy with some of Real Madrid's draw in the previous season. He further added that they need to get better with their attitude.

"I was happy with some of the draws last season, but not today because we could have done a lot better. I don't want to make excuses for anything, but we just need to do better and with a better attitude. We can learn a lot from this match. It's quite clear where our problems could come from," he added.

Talking about Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe's position, Ancelotti said that they changed their positions from time to time.

"They change position from time to time. Sometimes Mbappe plays more centrally and sometimes one of the two has to occupy this flank, without a particular plan. It depends on how they feel about it," he further added.

Rodrygo scored in the opening minutes of the match to give Los Blancos an early lead. However, in the second half, they failed to hold the lead and conceded a goal in the 53rd minute when Vedal Muriqi from a set-piece. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match when the French footballer attempted a rash challenge.

Real Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their upcoming match in La Liga on August 25.

