Head coach Southgate believes England 'playing a really strong football' ahead of clash against Switzerland

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Ahead of his side's match against Switzerland in the quarter-final match of the EURO 2024, the Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate, said that they are playing 'really strong football'.

England are not at their best form currently, as they have won just two matches in their previous five games. In Group C of the EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate's men ended their journey in the top place with five points after winning one of three matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Southgate said that they are exceptionally well prepared for EURO 2024 and have enormous pride.

"We're playing a really strong football nation who have played exceptionally well prepared, have enormous pride," Southgate was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

The head coach added that he is very proud of his side. He further added that his main focus is to help England make their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

"Well, I'm very proud, but it's the least important statistic of the week. The only thing that matters is that it's a quarterfinal, and my complete focus is on trying to get my country into another semi-final," he added.

He added that they have 'huge respect' for Switzerland ahead of their upcoming match of the EURO 2024 in the quarterfinal.

"But we're ready for tomorrow. As a team, we definitely have huge respect for our opponents and we know we've got to be our very best to be able to win the game," he added.

Recapping England's previous match against Slovakia, late goals from Jude Bellingham and skipper Harry Kane helped the Three Lions confirm their place in the quarter-final round of the tournament. Ivan Schranz scored the lone goal for Slovakia.

England will take on Switzerland in the quarter-final match of the EURO 2024 at the Dusseldorf Area in Germany on Saturday.

