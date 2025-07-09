Helsinki Cup: Team Minerva tops group after defeating HJK, Lopa in day-1

New Delhi [India], July 9 : In the Helsinki Cup 2025, the Under-14 players of Minerva Academy have made a great start. It is being played on the grounds of Finland. In the first two matches played on European soil, the Indian club defeated two strong clubs of the host country. In the first league match, Finland's biggest football club, HJK, was defeated 5-0, while in the second match, Lopa was defeated 7-0. In both matches, Minerva's players scored a total of 12 goals and conceded no goals.

Minerva Academy has been placed in the most difficult group of the Helsinki Cup, and this is a tough challenge for the team. Despite this, the team is moving forward with its discipline and strong game. The team is playing well, facing the challenges of European football, and making an identity for India.

In the first match against HJK, Chetan scored two goals for Minerva, and Yohenba scored one goal. Azam played brilliantly in midfield and scored a goal. After this, Raj also added his name to the score sheet. The

Indian club won 5-0, and this victory became a topic of discussion on the very first day of the tournament. No one expected the local club to lose because HJK is a big club in Europe.

In the second match against Lopa, Minerva scored even bigger. Raj scored a hat-trick. Azam added another goal. Danamoni, Chetan and Kabir also scored one goal each. The team played with confidence, coordination and aggression. Minerva presented a strong claim with a one-sided victory of 7-0.

After two matches, Minerva Academy is at the top of its group. With six points and a +12 goal difference, the team has scored 12 goals so far and conceded none. The speed, strength and intelligence of the team is clearly visible on the field that they are playing for the title.

The Helsinki Cup is one of the biggest and most prestigious youth tournaments in the world. More than 1300 teams from more than 20 countries participate in it. In such a tournament, defeating teams like HJK and LoPa in their home ground is a big deal for Indian football.

Minerva Academy has been placed in the toughest group of this tournament. In this, Minerva has to play with strong teams from Iceland and Finland. All these clubs are known for disciplined and competitive football. Minerva has to compete with them and move towards the title.

This team of Minerva has been prepared under the World Cup project. The purpose is that these players represent India in the future. Playing against European teams in a foreign environment under pressure, these players are deciding the future of Indian football.

All eyes are now on these Indian warriors in the Helsinki Cup. This is not just a tournament, it is a mission. To change the thinking, create an identity and show that Indian players are no less on the world stage. Minerva Academy has started this mission in a strong manner.

