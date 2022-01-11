Here's all you need to know about AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : The prestigious AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy, an iconic symbol of the tournament, will be lifted for only the second time when the leading 12 Asian women's teams contend for the title in India from January 20 to February 6, 2022. The current AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy was aptly unveiled in Jordan 2018, the first time a country from the West Zone hosted the tournament, as Japan edged Australia 1-0 in the Final to emerge as the first team to lift the new trophy.With enthralling matches poised for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, it will be a fitting finale when the champion raises the trophy that was beautifully crafted by world-renowned silversmiths Thomas Lyte of London.The trophy was designed to embody the spirit and essence of the competition and it stands at an impressive 52.5cm in height and weighs 5.5 kilograms of Hallmarked Sterling Silver bullion.The dazzling silverware required 140 hours of delicate and precise craftsmanship while passing through the hands of eight different craftsmen to ensure the highest quality was delivered.While the trophy incorporates a modern design, there are discrete elements that honour the competition's long history.The striking handles, which have been cast from six solid silver bars, point to the six participants that played in the first tournament in 1975. At the base of the trophy, eight highly stylized modern women footballers decorate the plinth, capturing the strength and agility of the modern competition.

( With inputs from ANI )

