Milan [Italy], May 11 : Inter Milan secured a 2-0 over their noisy neighbours AC Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Leg 1. The goal scorers Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan set a new champions league record in the knockout stage of the competition.

In the Semi-Final clash against AC Milan, striker Edin Dzeko scored in the eighth minute. The second goal followed up quickly as midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the ball past the goalkeeper to make the score 2-0 for Inter Milan in the first 15 minutes.

37-year-old Edin Dzeko and 34-year-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan set a new record in Champion League history. For the first time, two players aged 34 or older have scored in the same knockout game.

Inter Milan had a total of 15 shots out of which five were on target. They fell short of possession as they only managed to get 48 per cent of ball possession during the game. They had a total of 350 passes with a passing accuracy of 77 per cent.

Whereas, AC Milan, had a total of 13 shots but only two were on target. Though throughout the match they controlled the ball as they had a total of 56 per cent possession but they failed to score. They accumulated a total of 470 passes with 83 per cent passing accuracy.

Bosnian and Herzegovinian football player Edin Dzeko in this Italian Seria A season has scored nine goals in 18 appearances. In the Champions League, he scored four goals as of now. The striker has also played for AS Roma where he scored 119 goals in 260 matches. He has also played for Manchester City where he scored 72 goals in 189 appearances. For his nation, he has netted 64 goals in 127 matches.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored 32 goals in 95 matches for his country Armenia. Therefore is the all-time top goal scorer of Armenia. The 34-year-old has also played for the Germain club Borussia Dortmund where he scored 41 goals in 140 appearances. He also represented the Turkish club Shakhtar Donetsk where he scored 44 goals in 117 appearances.

The 2nd Leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final will be on May 17 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

