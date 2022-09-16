Home wins for Real Sociedad, Betis as Joaquin make history

Madrid, Sep 16 Real Sociedad made it two wins out of two games in their Europa League campaign after Alexander Sorloth scored the winner in their 2-1 win at home to Cypriot side Omonia.

Real Sociedad controlled most of the game and opened the scoring when Ander Guevara connected with a powerful shot from outside of the penalty area which flew into the top corner of the net.

Despite their dominance, the side from San Sebastian didn't create much work for visiting keeper Fabiano, although it was a surprise when Omonia equalized in the 72nd minute.

Aritz Elustondo struggled to deal with a bouncing ball and visiting striker Bruno Felipe took advantage of the confusion in the Real defence to score from close range, reports Xinhua.

Six minutes later, Sorloth scored the winning goal, finding space behind the Omonia defense to slide a left-foot shot in off the post following a magnificent pass from Takefusa Kubo.

Joaquin Sanchez made history when he scored the second goal of Real Betis' 3-2 win at home to Ludogorets, which also maintains their 100 percent European record.

The 41-year-old became the oldest player to score in the competition when he curled a 39th-minute shot into the corner of the net to make it 2-0. Luiz Henrique had put Betis in front in the 25th minute after Joan Miranda crossed when Ludogorets keeper Sergio Padt had blocked Sergio Canales' shot.

Kiril Despodov headed the visitors back into the game on the stroke of halftime, but Canales re-established Betis' two-goal lead just before the hour.

Rick got Ludogorets back into things with 15 minutes left to play and the Bulgar came close to an equaliser in the closing minutes but were unable to get a finishing touch on some dangerous balls into the Betis area.

