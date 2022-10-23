Homophobia has no place in football: Manchester United

London, Oct 23 Manchester United have vowed to continue working with fan groups to tackle homophobia and other forms of discrimination after some away fans were heard making a derogatory and contemptuous chant during the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the club said, "Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard at Stamford Bridge.

"We will continue to campaign for inclusivity and to tackle discriminatory abuse whether inside stadiums or online. This includes working with fan groups to educate fans on the offense which discriminatory language causes."

The club's head coach Erik ten Hag demonstrated his support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Chelsea game by wearing a badge promoting Stonewall's 'Rainbow Laces' campaign to celebrate inclusion in football, while skipper Bruno Fernandes wore a rainbow armband.

Manchester United also launched its own 'One Love' campaign this weekend to demonstrate the club's unity and allyship with LGBTQ+ groups especially those affiliated with the club such as the Rainbow Devils. The campaign will continue for West Ham's visit to Old Trafford next Sunday, and also at the club's women team's away games against Leicester City, Durham and Everton over the next week.

"Also on show at Old Trafford, next Sunday will be the ever-present Rainbow Devils banner promoting the LGBTQ+ supporters' club. This has been a permanent feature of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand since its installation in 2021 providing a highly visible symbol of support for our LGBTQ+ fans around the world," the club said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor