"I always want to contribute": Rodrygo after Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Valencia

Madrid [Spain], November 12 : Following Real Madrid's thrilling 5-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, Brazilian striker Rodrygo said that he always wanted to contribute to the team.

Speaking after the game, Rodrygo was asked about his personal performance against Valencia, and he said his game was perfect and that it felt good to score.

"My game was also perfect. It's always good to score. I scored in the previous game and to do it again makes me very happy. Assisting as well. I always want to contribute, that's what I'm here for," Rodrygo said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Talking about his Brazilian connection with his teammate Vinicius Junior, he said that they are their best at the moment. He added that they need to keep working and doing things well to keep performing like this.

"We're at our best at the moment. We're back to being the Rodrygo and Vini Jr. that the fans want to watch. We have to keep working and doing things well to keep going like this," he added

Talking about the match, the Brazilian said that the Los Blancos played another perfect game, even though they conceded a goal at the end.

Rodrygo added that he is very happy for the two goals and the assists. He concluded by saying they needed a game like this with a lot of goals.

"We played another perfect game. We conceded a goal at the end, but it was a very good game. On a personal level, I'm very happy about the two goals and the assists. Another perfect night," he added.

"We're very happy. We needed a game like this, with a lot of goals. We hope to continue like this in our upcoming games," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Spanish right-back Daniel Carvajal scored an early goal in the 3rd minute of the game. Before th end of the first half, Vinicius got the back of the net in the 42nd to score his first goal of the game.

Soon after the second half started. Vinicius again beat the Valencia goalkeeper to score his second of the match in the 49th minute. Just after one minute, Rodrygo clinched a four-goal lead after he scored in the 50th minute. In the 84th minute of the game, Rodrygo again beat the Valencia goalkeeper and scored his second goal. Valencia's Duro scored a consolation goal for his side in the 88th minute. The match ended 5-1 for the home side.

