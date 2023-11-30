"I am looking to build a positive, attacking team": Chennaiyin FC coach after draw against Kerala Blasters FC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 : Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle felt that the result could have gone either way after his side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC scored inside the first minute through Rahim Ali before his goal was cancelled out by a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty. Jordan Murray put Chennaiyin FC back in the lead with two goals in quick succession. However, the Blasters rallied and scored through Kwame Peprah inside the first half before Diamantakos again levelled the scores with a stunning strike. The match ended with a 3-3 scoreline.

The action was end-to-end throughout the game with both sides creating multiple chances. Kerala Blasters FC were more dominant in the second half, but were unlucky not to score as the spoils were shared in the end. Reflecting on the result, Coyle said that his team were in a strong position at 3-1 to win the game but felt that in the dying stages, the home side had a good chance of winning it.

"Both coaches at different times would have felt that they could have won all three points. I certainly felt at 3-1 that we were in a very good position to see the game through. If we took care of the final pass, we could have scored again. That being said, I accept that 3-3, with 10 minutes to go. Kerala Blasters FC had more opportunities at that time. So Ivan (Vukomanovic) will certainly feel with that 3-3 in the last 10 minutes, he could have won it," Coyle said in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Chennaiyin FC have now been winless in their last three games. They have dropped points despite taking the lead in their previous two matches and have only won two of their eight games so far. Reflecting on the second half, Coyle felt his team were capable of scoring the fourth goal and called for them to work on finishing chances and keeping things tight at the back.

"What I am looking to build is a really positive attacking team. But I do not have all the pieces yet. What I need is a bit more solidity at the back. Middle to front, we have good players that can create chances against anybody. As a matter of fact, even though we sit mid-table in the league, we have created more big chances than anybody. Which into the game, was same as Kerala Blasters FC tonight," he explained.

"Kerala Blasters FC scored three wonder goals whereas we got some big chances in the game. If we were toe to toe with Kerala Blasters FC for big chances, we would be delighted. What Kerala have done is been more convincing with their finishing. Prior to the game, they converted 55 per cent more chances than we had. It shows that we need to be more clinical and at the other end, we need to be more solidified. But that will come with time. But tonight, it was a nice statement and some wonderful performance," he added.

