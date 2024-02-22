"I am so happy with the performance": Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 4-1 win over Luton in PL

New Delhi [India], February 22 : Following Liverpool FC's massive 4-1 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League (PL) on Thursday, head coach Jurgen Klopp said that he was happy with his team's performance.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Klopp said that before the game no one believed that Liverpool could take up such challenge.

"I am so happy with the performance, I am so happy with so many things we saw tonight. Before the game, nobody knew how the boys would take on this challenge - because it is a challenge," Klopp was quoted by Liverpool's official website as saying.

He added that they had started the game in a "good way" but still missed a few chances.

"We started the game in a good way, I liked it, but then I think we missed firstly a chance from Lucho [Diaz] and they scored then. They had a moment before already, twice we were struggling a bit with their left side. Concede the goal and then you could see immediately we were in a rush from that moment on. Not in the build-up, or these kinds of things - we still found the right spaces - but in the final third, we were in a rush. There were so many finishes and they all didn't look great, it was not like the goalie had to make a perfect save. I told the boys at half-time, if he wants to keep the ball out of the net he has to fly to the far corner and get there with the fingertips and not just pick them up," he added.

He further added that they had to ignore the fact they were trailing by one goal in the first half and focus more on the good part where they shined.

"We had to ignore the fact that we were 1-0 down, to ignore the fact we missed chances and to use the things which were good in the first half already - and improve the counter-press. For that, we had to play in the right spaces, because counter-press only makes sense if you win the balls back in good areas. That's what the boys did and the second half was a thunderstorm," he added.

Following Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Luton, the Merseyside club holds the top place in the PL standings with 60 points after winning 18 of 26 games.

Liverpool will lock horns against Chelsea in their upcoming fixture in the FA Cup on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor