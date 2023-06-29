"I can't wait to get started": Mateo Kovacic after joining Manchester City

Manchester [UK], June 29 : Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea football club on a four-year deal.

In an interview with Manchester City, Mateo Kovacic said he feels nice to be at such a big club.

After the departure of Ilkay Gundagon to Barcelona, Manchester City signed up Mateo Kovacic as Gundagon's replacement.

The Croatian midfielder made 221 appearances in five seasons at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and collecting the club's Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

"It's very nice to be at such a big club - a club that has won a lot in recent years and I can't wait to get started. All the people here have made me feel welcome, so I feel already part of it," Mateo Kovacic said, according to Manchester City website.

"I am joining the current Champions League winners and Premier League winners, so it's an amazing team with amazing players, a great coach and I can see from the first impressions when I arrived that it's a huge club and it's truly a pleasure to be part of it," he added.

Mateo Kovacic also talked about Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola.

"I came here to this great club with an amazing manager to learn and to improve my understanding of football and to try to be the best version of myself, so it was a huge part, of course. It's a huge pleasure to be here and to try to improve and learn. Always when I watch City, it's a pleasure to see how they play. It's so tough to play against them. It's probably the worst opponent to play against because they have amazing skills on the ball and how they play, it's just beautiful to watch," he said.

"I am now a part of it, and I can't wait to improve and give my best to play under their style. I think there is always room for improvement and when you are in such an amazing squad that tends to have the ball a lot and to play and keep the ball all the time, you can improve a lot. So, that's my aim - to improve, to learn and win, obviously, trophies with City.

"I can't wait to start because it's a new challenge for me, new excitement so I just want to be ready, to start with the boys, get to know them, integrate myself with them, keep winning games and try my best," he added.

