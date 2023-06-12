"I didn't expect this [season] to be this good": Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Manchester [UK], June 12 : The Norwegian goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland reviewed his debut season with Manchester City in the Premier League and he admitted that he didn't believe that his season would end on such a successful note.

Halaand shattered records in his debut season as found the back of the net 36 times in the PL to become the highest goal scorer in a season. Along with this, he became the highest goal scorer in a single season for the Blues with a tally of 52.

His goals were a crucial part of the success City enjoyed in their record-breaking treble season. City became the first English team since 1999 to secure a treble. The club as well as Haaland went on to live up to the expectations that were associated with them.

"I didn't expect this [season] to be this good. I still expected to perform. I came into the team who won the Premier League in this previous two years, so to come in and perform I knew I was going to do [it]," Haaland said.

"I was confident and I have also been really happy, I've been smiling a lot and enjoying myself, so that's the most important thing."

For his incredible set of performances, Haaland was crowned the Etihad Player of the Season by the fans. Haaland thanked the fans for their support throughout the season.

"I'm really happy and humble to get this [award] as well. I really appreciate the support, of course, throughout the season and ever since I came here. I think it's really important to appreciate people coming and supporting at home and away games," Haaland added.

"It's really important to show that back. How they support us, we should also support them and thank them a lot. It's a really nice connection [with the fans] and I'm really enjoying it," Haaland signed off.

Last month the Norwegian was named the Premier League Player of the Season as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after claiming a record 82 per cent of the votes.

He would be looking to continue his hot form of the 2022/23 season in the next Premier League season as well.

