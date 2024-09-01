"I hope to continue this form in future matches": NorthEast United FC forward Ajaraie

New Delhi [India], September 1 : NorthEast United FC forward Alaeddine Ajaraie vowed to continue the splendid form that he displayed in their Durand Cup title win.

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC emerged as the Durand Cup 2024 champions after defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant to clinch their first piece of silverware.

The Mariners started the game on the front foot and created numerous chances from the outset, playing on their home turf in front of thousands of passionate fans.

Jose Molina's men took a crucial 2-0 lead at the stroke of halftime, courtesy of Jason Cummings' penalty goal and Sahal Abdul Samad's clinical finish.

However, the Highlanders staged a strong comeback in the second half, netting two back-to-back goals within two minutes to level the score. Alaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo Fernandez turned things around for Juan Pedro Benali's men with their precise finishing, bringing them back into the game.

In the tiebreaker, NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh denied Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose's efforts, leading the Highlanders to secure their first silverware in their first-ever appearance in a major final.

After the match, both goalscorers spoke to indiansuperleague.com, where Ajaraie shared his raw emotions after winning the Durand Cup title.

"I am very happy for the city of Guwahati. We did a good job; it's a great win, great remontada. I hope to continue this form in future matches," Ajaraie remarked after defeating Mohun Bagan SG.

The Moroccan forward is delighted with how the team demonstrated their character and bounced back in the second half against the heavyweight Mohun Bagan Super Giant, especially in front of the home fans.

Speaking in context, he said, "This is a big motivation for us to win against a great team. It's not normal. It's total teamwork."

NorthEast United FC shifted into attacking gear in the second half, with the coach making a key substitution at halftime, bringing on the in-form Fernandez in place of Hamza Regragui.

Ajaraie highlighted how the Spanish head coach inspired the team during the halftime break with his tactical instincts and mental support, which motivated the players and propelled them to stage a solid comeback.

"The coach motivated us in the halftime break, which boosted us. He told us to press more. We hope to continue like this," he commented.

Ajaraie was involved in both goals: he assisted Guillermo Fernandez's 58th-minute equaliser after initially reducing the deficit with a first-time effort from a Jithin MS pass three minutes earlier.

While speaking about his teammate, he said, "He (Guillermo Fernandez) is a great player. If he and I score like this for NorthEast United FC, there is no problem."

