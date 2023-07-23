"I hope...he comes back to the group": Marquinhos on Mbappe's PSG transfer saga 

Osaka [Japan], July 23 : Paris Saint Germain defender Marquinhos broke his silence on the ongoing transfer and contract extension saga between Kylian Mbappe and the Ligue 1 club.

According to the reports that have recently emerged on the surface indicate that the French striker is keen to see out his contract with the Ligue 1 Giants and walk away for a free transfer. But the club is willing to either cash out on the player in the current transfer window or Mbappe has to sign a contract extension with the club.

The Brazilian defender who is also the PSG skipper came forward to give his thoughts on the entire matter.

"It is a delicate question. Kylian is an exceptional player, very strong but the decision goes beyond us and it is with management that we have to see it. We always want to evolve with the right players. I hope that a good solution will be found so that he comes back to the group and helps us this season," the defender said while speaking to reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

Kylian Mbappe has also been excluded from the PSG squad that departed on Saturday for Japan and South Korea for the pre-season tour.

According to reports, PSG only wants those players on tour who are fully committed to the club and are of the view that no player is more important than the club.The club feels convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on free transfer next summer.

Within the club, this move is being viewed as a huge betrayal after he had earlier said that he would not be leaving for free.PSG sought some clarity from Mbappe on resumption of training this month, but nothing has been communicated from the side of player.

The club therefore assumes that Mbappe wants to leave and a life without him must start with the pre-season tour of Far East. Mbappe, now for sale and club will be engaging with suitors of which many are waiting for developments.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 and since then has made over 170 appearances for the club in Ligue 1, the top-flight French club football league and has scored 148 goals in the tournament. He has won five Ligue 1 titles with the club, most recently in 2022-23 season. He is also his club's top goal-scorer of all time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor