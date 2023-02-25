I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab FC look to go on top of the table, face Sudeva Delhi FC (preview)

Panchkula, Feb 25 RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to take full advantage of title challengers Sreenidi Deccan's slip up, to go three points clear on the top of the table when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in a Round 19 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 season, which will be played here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here on Sunday.

RGPFC are unbeaten at home and will be confident to be back home after five consecutive away games. Winning the match here, will see RGPFC being the sole leaders on top of the table and having the advantage in the title race.

They had edged past NEROCA FC in their previous encounter at Imphal by a solitary goal. Relegation fighting Sudeva Delhi have been in good form lately and they had thrashed TRAU FC 4 - 1 in Delhi and will be up against RGPFC In full confidence.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive and the focus is to play good football. It is an advantage playing at home in this stage of the season but we are up against the team who are playing well", said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

On title challengers Sreenidi Deccan losing their match yesterday coach said, "We have to remain focused on our game and not depend on the results of other teams. We will play to get three points from the game tomorrow".

The season is getting into the final stages and every match is important for the team with the title and ISL promotion on offer. With the matches coming in thick and fast, Coach Staikos Vergetis has used the squad depth to good use and rotated his squad well in the previous matches.

Luka Majcen is the second top scorer in the league with 10 goals while goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu has 8 clean sheets, the highest in the league.

"The team has been playing well and we have got the results we have wanted. We will be playing our best football to win the match and get all three points," said RGPFC defender Mohammed Salah.

RoundGlass Punjab FC had drawn the reverse fixture against Sudeva Delhi FC 1-1 at New Delhi this month with Luka Majcen scoring for RGPFC.

RGPFC is currently second in the table with 40 points from 18 matches while Sudeva Delhi FC are last in the table with 12 points from 18 matches.

