I League: Churchill Brothers hope to continue good run while TRAU seek first away win

Churchill Brothers FC Goa will face Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in their I-League 2022-23 fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Tuesday.

The kick-off is slated for 4.30 PM IST.

The Red Machines will head into the match on the back of a positive string of results, with two victories against Mohammedan Sporting (2-1) and Sudeva Delhi FC (2-0) followed by a strong defensive display in a goalless draw at home against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

With home advantage against a side winless on the road, Churchill will look to bag all three points and potentially enter the top half of the points table ahead of the winter break, as per a press release from I League.

On the other hand, TRAU will be seeking their first away win of the campaign after a run of three losses and a draw so far. They will, however, come into the fixture with high confidence and momentum levels after picking up three straight wins at home - against RoundGlass Punjab (2-0), city rivals NEROCA (2-1), and Rajasthan United (3-1) - in their recent matches. A fourth victory on the trot could see them go level on points with the table toppers, albeit with an extra game played.

The two teams have faced off five times in past editions of the I-League, with Churchill failing to win even once and TRAU winning on three occasions. Their sole meeting last season saw the Red Pythons pick up a 2-0 win.m

At the pre-match press conference, Churchill Brothers assistant coach Mateus Costa stated that a victory would be a boost for the team before the New Year.

He said, "We are unbeaten in our last three matches and it is down to the hard work of the boys. Playing at home, we will give our best for the three points. TRAU are a very well-balanced team and play with a lot of energy. We want to win and move up the ladder, and give a boost to the team going into the New Year."

Midfielder Kingslee Fernandes said, "We did not get the results we wanted at the start of the season but now, we are happy after putting a good run together. TRAU are a very good team and tomorrow's (Tuesday's) match will be a tough one."

TRAU Head Coach L Nandakumar Singh hoped that his side can pick up their first win away from home.

He said, "We have had three straight wins and it has given us a lot of confidence. Away matches are always tough and Churchill are a side with experience and quality. It is very difficult to face them and we hope we can get our first away win. The mood in the team is optimistic and we are looking forward to giving our best."

Goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh said, "This match is very important for us. The whole team is excited and looking forward to the match against a strong Churchill side. We are preparing well and hope to get the three points."

The match between Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports.

