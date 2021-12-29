I-League postpones matches schedule for December 30, 31 after COVID-19 outbreak

All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to postpone the I-League 2021-22 matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31.

The Committee deliberated at length about the current situation wherein COVID-19 positive cases have been detected among participating teams in the ongoing I-League 2021-22, and also took into serious consideration Harsh Mahajan's suggestions to adhere to medical parameters, and move forward together without making any compromise on the health of the players.

This decision was taken at an emergency AIFF League Committee Meeting held via video conferencing today chaired by Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice President, All India Football Federation, and Chairman, League Committee.

"Besides, AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das and League CEO Mr. Sunando Dhar, Mr. Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mr. Chirag Tanna, Mr. Rochak Langer attended the meeting, while leave of absence was granted to Mr. Souter Vaz, Mr. Anil Kumar, and Mr. BK Roka. Dr. Harsh Mahajan, a Padma Shri, a member of the AIFF Sports Medical Committee was also present as a special invitee, as was Mr. Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary, AIFF," AIFF in a statement said.

"Dr. Mahajan, informed that there needs to be bare minimum contact among all for the next 5-7 days as studies indicate that both the Delta and Omicron variant can be passed onto other human bodies within the period. Acting on the advice, the Committee hence, unanimously decided to postpone the Hero I-League 2021-22 matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31, 2021," the statement added.

All players, staff, and referees have already been tested on Wednesday and will be tested again on January 1 and January 3, 2022 respectively. The League will review the situation once all test results come in on January 4, 2022, and reach a consensus thereafter including the next round matches on Jan 4-5.

Meanwhile, all the players who have tested positive have already been moved to isolation with AIFF monitoring and arranging for subsequent regular medical consultations.

( With inputs from ANI )

