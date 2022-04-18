I-League: Punjab up against league leaders Gokulam in blockbuster clash

Kolkata, April 18 RoundGlass Punjab FC will go up against league leaders and defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in its next match of the Hero I-League 2021-22, here on Tuesday.

The Club, currently on a four-match winning streak, registered a 1-0 victory against TRAU FC in its previous match. RoundGlass Punjab FC is currently placed third on the standings and sits four points behind Gokulam Kerala FC, who are unbeaten so far in the competition.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Ed Engelkes said, "It is an important match against Gokulam Kerala FC, and we have analyzed the key points of their game. They are a strong team with good players. However, anything can happen in football, and we must be prepared to put in our best performance. We are working hard to make sure we are in good shape and ready for the game tomorrow. It should be a competitive match."

"There is no extra pressure and I strongly feel you must play these kinds of games to become better as a team. I like to see these matches as opportunities to get the side ready and instill more confidence in players. It is important to realise that we also have a good team and can play against any opponent. There is scope for improvement for us and we can do well if we take the right steps. For us, every remaining game is like a final," Engelkes added.

Midfielder Maheson Singh said, "It was important for us to earn the three points against TRAU and now it's going to be a tough match against Gokulam. They are a very good team, and we will be ready to fight and give everything on the pitch to get the win. The mood in the camp is positive and we have been preparing well."

