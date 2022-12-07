I-League: Rajasthan United to go up against spirited Mumbai Kenkre

An in-form Rajasthan United FC will take on Mumbai Kenkre FC at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi in their I-League 2022-23 match on Wednesday.

The hosts will be eager to continue their winning run, having registered victories in their last two matches against Sudeva Delhi FC (3-1) and NEROCA FC (1-0) respectively. With a total of three wins and just one loss so far, the Desert Warriors sit in fourth place on the points table.

On the other hand, the side from Mumbai is seeking their first win since the opening round of fixtures and picked up just two points from a run of three straight home matches in their most recent results. However, confidence will be on a high in the squad, having held two-time defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC to a creditable 1-1 draw in their last match.

Both sides have faced off just once in the competition before, playing out a goalless draw at Naihati last season.

At the pre-match press conference, Rajasthan United head coach Pushpender Kundu shared his assessment of the opposition and hailed his team's unity. He said, "In the last match, it was good to play our first home game in front of our fans and earn three points for them. My boys are ready for tomorrow's game now and the mood is highly positive. The team is like a family and everyone gives their hundred per cent in training sessions." "Mumbai Kenkre are a team we are taking seriously. They have already got some good results, have quality in their ranks, and their group has been together for the last 2-3 years. We look forward to playing them," Kundu added. Defender Melroy Assisi, who has been an important presence in the Rajasthan United backline, said, "I know a few players from Mumbai Kenkre personally and we are well aware of the threat they possess. It will be an exciting match. Our target is to get the three points and a clean sheet."

Mumbai Kenkre head coach Akhil Kothari spoke about how his team has been making the right moves and improved over the campaign. He said, "In the I-League, any team can get the better of the other on their day. We are happy that we are fighting well against some good teams. Competing with an all-Indian squad has its challenges but the boys are stepping up well whenever required, and that is what matters most at the end of the day. We are happy that we are doing the right things." He continued, "Playing away from home is always a challenge, but we are improving day after day and look forward to the game tomorrow. We have built momentum after the result against Gokulam Kerala and the next match will be an enjoyable one." Goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup said, "We are very happy with the results we have got so far. However, all of our focus is on tomorrow's game. We hope that the result will be in our favour. Rajasthan United are a very good team but we want to stick to our plans and see what happens after the final whistle."

( With inputs from ANI )

