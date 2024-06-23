I would like him to show...: Ashley Cole on Phil Foden's performance in EURO 2024

Koln [Germany], June 23 : Former footballer Ashley Cole opened up on England footballer Phil Foden's performance in the ongoing EURO Cup 2024 and asked the 24-year-old to show how good he is.

After a stupendous Premier League 2023/2024 season, Foden has been struggling in the ongoing EURO Cup 2024. The youngster started in England's previous two matches but failed to make any difference. He played 159 minutes till now in the European Championship and failed to get the back of the net for a single time.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Cole said that he wants Foden to play on the right side of the midfield for the English side. The former footballer added that he wants to see Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon to play from the left.

"I would like to see Anthony Gordon play from the left, I would like to see Foden playing on the right because I feel he's been unfairly dug out. You can still see it as a rest for Saka. I would like Foden to show the world how good he is because we know," Cole was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Cole further added that Foden is a 'world-class' player and he is been 'unfairly criticised' for his performance in the EURO 2024.

"I feel he's been unfairly criticised playing out of position. People might go well he's a world-class player, he should be able to adapt. Fair point I understand that. But what I see of him playing for Man City I would like to see him play there," he added.

England had a good start to the EURO 2024 after beating Serbia 1-0 with the help of Jude Bellingham's goal. However, in their previous match against Denmark, the Three Lions had to share points after a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane scored the only goal for England against the Danish side.

Currently, Harry Kane's side stands in the top place of the Group C standings with four points. The Three Lions will take on Slovenia in Koln on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor