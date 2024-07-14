"I'd swap everything I've done in my career to win": Harry Kane ahead of UEFA Euros 2024 final

Berlin [Germany], July 14 : Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 final against Spain, England skipper Harry Kane said that he would swap everything he has achieved in his career to lead England to glory in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Spain and England will lock horns in the final of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany.

"It's no secret I haven't won a team trophy and every year that goes by, I'm more motivated to change that. Tomorrow night, I have the chance to win one of the biggest you could ever win and make history with my nation. No question, I'd swap everything I've done in my career to have a special night and a win tomorrow evening," Kane said in the pre-match press conference.

The Bayern Munich player further spoke about the last Euro edition. He said that the side had a tough finish in the last edition but this time around, the squad has extra hunger and fire.

"It was a tough finish in the last Euros, so there's that extra hunger and fire in the belly to make sure this one goes our way, but we also know it's going to be an extremely tough night. Like the boss said, it's going to come down to small details, which we've been able to get right throughout the whole tournament so far. We're going to need that and even more in tomorrow's final," the striker added.

The Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England mustered up only five goals before the semi-finals.

They produced their best performance in the tournament against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

England dominated possession with 59 per cent and racked up nine shots, with five on target. In comparison, the Dutch side could only muster two shots on the target.

Spain is a strong contender for the title. Under the reign of head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain produced an eye-catching spectacle for the fans with their tiki-taka style of football during the passage play.

The Spanish side has shown fluency in their attack, with their creative forwards giving a tough time to the opposition. Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have offered plenty of creativity on both flanks.

They have had the freedom to express themselves on the back of a strong defensive unit. Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte hold the defensive line, and Rodri dropping in to provide additional cover has allowed Spain to put on strong defensive performances.

Spain's strong attack display has allowed them to rack up 13 goals effortlessly from a whopping 108 attempts en route to the final.

History backs Spain to lift the title, as they have three European championships under their belt. In reply, the Three Lions have none in the trophy cabinet. While history backs Spain, England will have the sheer desire to lift their first title since 1966. Under head coach Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions have roared strongly but failed to deliver when things mattered the most.

In the last edition of the Euro, they marched into the final, but Italy played spoilsport on their soil, Wembley Stadium, London. In the Qatar World Cup 2022, England almost pipped France in the quarter-final, but Olivier Giroud's late strike knocked them out of the tournament.

They will be looking to change their fortune this time around and end the wait for their much-awaited title.

