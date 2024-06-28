"I'm a nightmare for anyone I play against": England forward Anthony Gordon

New Delhi [India], June 28 : England forward Anthony Gordon made a case for himself to start in the 'Three Lions' playing XI in the knockout stages of the Euro 2024 by calling himself a "nightmare" for the opposition.

Gordon had arguably had a breakout season for Newcastle United, as the 23-year-old racked up 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 35 Premier League games.

The dynamic winger came on as a substitute in England's 0-0 draw in their final Euro 2024 group stage game against Slovenia.

After his explosive cameo, some sections of fans backed Gordon to start their round-of-16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday.

"My main strengths are I'm direct, I'm quick. So I know I'm a nightmare for anyone I play against. Every time I get the ball, I try and make something happen," said Gordon in a press conference, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I'm not a very safe player, I'm always going for it and trying to put people on the back foot. With the players we've got like H [Harry Kane] who like to drop deep, I think I add a different element to the team," he added.

Gordon was asked if he could turn up and make an appearance for England in their game against Slovakia. He admitted that the selection is out of his control and he will be ready when he is called by the manager.

"It's out of my control. I can only control what I can control. And that's giving my best every day and causing as problems for him [England manager Gareth Southgate] in terms of selections as I possibly can. When or if I'm needed, I'll be more than ready," he said.

"I will always be ready. I will control what I do, that's what I can do every day. And I try and push the lads who are playing as best as I can when I train. When I come on, I'm trying to stay on and not come off. I'm playing to play the next game, that's my mindset," he added.

England will play their knockout game against Slovakia on Saturday at the Veltins Arena in Germany.

