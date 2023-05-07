"I'm going to reach 200, 300, as many as possible," Alisson Becker after reaching 100 clean sheets for Liverpool

Anfield [United Kingdom], May 7 : Liverpool's Brazillian goalkeeper Alisson Becker reached another milestone as he managed to secure 100 clean sheets for Liverpool after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Alisson has been one of the most important cogs in Liverpool's working machinery. His ability to play out from the back, denying opposition strikers in one on one situations and distributing balls in open areas to launch Liverpool's attack, has played an instrumental role in their working as a team.

As Liverpool continues to reach new heights under Jurgen Klopp, Alisson is eyeing his personal progress after claiming his 100th clean sheet. The 30-year-old Alisson aims to reach further heights.

"It is, for sure. I don't know how much it means, 100, I hope I'm going to reach 200, 300, as many as possible. But this is not only a number of myself, it's from all the boys, from all the staff, the goalkeeping coach department, everybody. We work together with a common goal and a clean sheet is a common goal of ourselves."

"Clean sheets can put us in a closer situation to win games. This game was a good example of that, the last match as well - 1-0. We can take that for all the tournaments - 1-0 is all we need. I'm really happy about that and it's something we can be proud of," Alisson said while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com.

Alisson didn't have much to do as he kept his 100th clean sheet for the Reds. He was tested once in the entire match as Brentford struggled to test Alisson on a regular basis as Liverpool's defence kept Brentford's versatile attackers at bay.

"It was really good. I think it was a game we can be proud of. We can see this game as a mark for us, [with] our defensive work and everybody working together, fighting for first and second balls - not only the line of four but the midfielders, the strikers, everybody working together. I think that makes the team keep the clean sheet and scoring the goal that was enough to get the three points," Alisson added.

Alisson will be back in action with hopes of keeping another clean sheet as Liverpool prepares to face Leicester City on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor