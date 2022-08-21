I'm really focused on small details; it makes a huge difference between players: Mohamed Salah

London, Aug 21 Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has explained how a focus on the 'small details' has helped him to enhance his performance for the club.

The Egyptian forward has already netted twice and created two opportunities for teammates in the opening three games of the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp's side now preparing to take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of Monday's clash against Manchester United, Salah was asked how much attention he pays to the performance data available to players in the modern era.

"I'm really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players," Salah told Liverpool's official website.

"So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, but even outside food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I'm really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference."

Salah was fundamental to Liverpool's emphatic top-flight double over their old foes last season. He provided 31 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last season as the Reds launched a bid for four trophies and won two.

He became the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League in a 5-0 victory and then struck two more in the return meeting, which the Reds won 4-0.

"It's a big game and I'm always excited about the game," Salah said of his mind when it comes to clashes with United specifically.

"Two years ago everybody was saying, 'You never scored against United' so life changed. But it's always like this in my mind: I'm trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points that's the most important thing."

The 30-year-old's next goal for the club his 159th will lift him into outright eighth place on Liverpool's list of all-time top scorers.

Salah acknowledges he's aware of such statistics but the opportunity to contribute to the team's ambitions of adding more silverware again takes priority.

"I know about the records, for sure, I can't lie. But I'm just trying to really make the team win games," he added.

"It's not just about my record it's just about I want the team to win the Premier League and Champions League this season."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor