"Important today to grab the three points": Cuadrat on East Bengal's win over Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 : Following East Bengal's 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) the Red and Golds' head coach Carles Cuadrat said that it was important for them to clinch the three points.

While addressing the press conference after Saturday's match at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Cuadrat said that the Kolkata-based side came through a tough time with injuries, and suspensions.

"We came through difficult moments because of injuries, suspensions, and new players. So, we have to create the automatism to make them understand how we want to play, and it takes some time. So, it was very important today to grab the three points," Cuadrat was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

The Spaniard added that he was happy with the clean sheet against Hyderabad.

"I'm very happy with the clean sheet. It's our sixth clean sheet of the season. We have already played 14 games. So, it means that in almost half of the games, we get a clean sheet. And to be competitive, it is very important to have clean sheets," he added.

"It means that we're not arriving at the last moments of the game in that risky situation in which the opponent can score. We had very clear chances with Cleiton Silva and with Felicio Brown Forbes, but unfortunately, it was not happening. Maybe they are saving their goals for the next match. We had clearer chances, which is the important thing. So, three very important points for us," Cuadrat added.

A magnificent header by the Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva in the 11th minute of the game helped the Red and Golds secure a narrow victory against the Hyderabad-based club. Even though both sides created plenty of chances from the onset, but unable to convert them into goals keeping the scoreline unchanged.

Following the 1-0 win, East Bengal FC propelled to the eighth spot in the ISL points table.

