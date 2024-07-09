In race for Euro 2024 glory four European giants set to battle it our for spot in final

Dortmund [Germany], July 9 : Euro 2024 is about to reach its much-awaited conclusion, with four teams just two games away from getting their hands on the 'prized' accolade.

To set up the first semi-final, Kylian Mbappe's France broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Portugal's hearts on their way to the semi-final. Spain took away one of the spots at the expense of the hosts, Germany.

Both teams will square off against each other for a chance to feature in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Both teams have had a contrasting run of form despite being unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Spain have shown fluency in their attack, with their creative forwards giving a tough time to the opposition. Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have offered plenty of creativity on both flanks.

They have had the freedom to express themselves on the back of a strong defensive unit. Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte, with Rodri dropping in to provide additional cover, have allowed Spain to put on strong defensive performances.

On the other hand, France have also had a strong defensive unit consisting of Wiliam Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde. However, their attacking unit has failed to click throughout the tournament.

France's attacking unit has netted just three goals throughout the campaign. On the other hand, Spain's attack has slotted in 11 goals throughout their campaign in Euro 2024. France will be aware of the threat that Spain's attack carries and will look to effectively negate it.

In the second semi-final, England have had their fair share of problems throughout the tournament.

Just like France, the Three Lions have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal. Despite their vast pool of talent, England have mustered up only five goals en route to the semi-final.

While the Dutch side's main struggle has been keeping the opposition side away from their goalpost. The Dutch side has conceded six goals in five matches on their way to the final four.

With England struggling to score goals and the Netherlands failing to keep their opponents silent, all eyes will be on the approach that both teams take to seal their spot in the final.

Spain will face France on Tuesday night (local time) at Allianz Arena, Munich. England and the Netherlands will compete for the final spot in the final at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, on Wednesday (local time).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor