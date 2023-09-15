India announce 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification Round 2

New Delhi [India], September 15 : India's U17 head coach Priya PV on Thursday announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualification Round 2 to be played in Buriram, Thailand.

In April, the Indian women's U17 team broke new ground by topping their Round 1 group and making it to Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers for the first time, as per AIFF release.

India are placed alongside Korea Republic, Iran and hosts Thailand in Group A. The top two teams will book their berth at the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024.

India's AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualification Round 2 squad:

Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Khambi Chanu Sarangthem, Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Akhila Rajan, Arya Anilkumar, Sonibia Devi Irom, Lalita Boypai, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Juhi Singh, Babita Kumari, Shilji Shaji, Shivani Toppo, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Remi Thokchom, Sulanjana Raul, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Pooja and Priya Chettri.

Head coach: Priya PV

India's fixtures at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2:

September 19: Korea Republic vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram)

September 21: India vs Thailand (19:00 IST, Buriram)

September 23: Iran vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram).

