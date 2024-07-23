India Khelo Football starts national trials to enhance grassroots of Indian football in 100 cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : India Khelo Football (IKF) will start season four of the national trials to enhance the grassroots of Indian football in 100 cities.

The trials will continue through Season 4, covering 100 cities for under-13, under-15, and under-17 boys and girls.

Tyger Capital has entered into a long-term collaboration with India Khelo Football (IKF). This partnership aims to enhance IKF's efforts in making talent identification and selection more accessible across India.

Since 2021, IKF has conducted three seasons of National Trials across over 60 cities and villages, with more than 17,000 players participating. The organization has scouted over 350 players for the National Finals, where Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and international academies select and train emerging talent.

Some participants have achieved notable success, like Suren Hansda from Jharkhand, scouted from the IKF National Finals, now plays for the FC Madras under-15 team. Other players, such as Chittransh Bam, Arjun Krishna, and Jonathan Jacob, are now part of Minerva Academy, FC Madras, and Football School of India.

IKF partners with regional football academies, including AIFF-accredited ones, to facilitate successful trials in each city in the country.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Tyger Capital, marking it as the biggest collaboration made in Indian football at the grassroots level. We are confident that the resources from this partnership will help us scale our efforts and services for aspiring football talent across the country," Director at India Khelo Football Phani Bhushan was quoted in a release from IKF as saying.

Hitesh Joshi, Strategy and Partnerships Head at India Khelo Football, added, "It's been a remarkable journey, yielding outstanding results for previously unidentified talent pools in India. Together, we aim to reinforce our commitment to 'Aap Khelo Mauka Hum Denge' shaping India's football trajectory on the global stage. On behalf of the IKF family, I want to express deep gratitude to Tyger Capital, our teams, regional and international partners, ISL, I-League clubs, the kids, and their parents, who have enabled our goals with unwavering support."

Gaurav Gupta, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Tyger Capital, commented, "We are delighted about the partnership with India Khelo Football for their National Trials. We are excited to see the road ahead for IKF Season 4 Trials, covering 100 cities across India, and encourage kids and their parents to enroll in the trials with a chance to enhance their football careers. IKF is leveling the field for aspiring football players in India with a structured career path, and we hope that our contribution will provide further impetus to this motive & purpose."

The IKF National Finals feature participation from ISL and I-League clubs such as Mumbai City FC, Goa FC, Kerala Blasters. IKF also offers PFSA-certified scouting training programs for aspiring coaches, with international partnerships bringing Premier League Academy scouts to India for workshops.

