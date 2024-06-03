India look to bounce back against Uzbekistan in second friendly

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The Indian senior women's team suffered a defeat in the first of the two friendlies against Uzbekistan and are hoping to turn the tables in the second match.

On the eve of the second match, the Blue Tigresses' head coach Langam Chaoba made it clear that she and her wards would be looking forward to dishing out a significantly improved performance against the hosts.

After losing the opening friendly 0-3, India will face Uzbekistan again on June 4. The match will kick off at 5.30 pm IST at the Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent and will be live-streamed on the Uzbekistan FA YouTube channel.

"The result of the first match was not in our favour, as we made numerous mistakes across various areas in our game. It's clear that we need to make significant improvements ahead of our next match tomorrow," Head Coach Chaoba Devi said.

"Our primary focus is on our passing, which needs improvement in some areas. Additionally, we have to strengthen our defensive line and improve our finishing to ensure a more effective performance in tomorrow's game," Chaoba told the-aiff.com from Tashkent.

The Blue Tigresses are keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead of them. Historically, Uzbekistan have had a dominant record against India, winning nine out of the 12 encounters between the two teams. India have so far have managed to secure just one victory, with two matches ending in draw.

Coach Choaba is aware of the tests that India are to face tomorrow and has laid down her strategies. She said, "the first match ended in a heavy loss, but it provided us with valuable insights into Uzbekistan's playing style. With this understanding, we have planned our strategies more effectively."

After a tough loss, sometimes it can be challenging to find the motivation to push forward.

However, the coach has a clear and encouraging message for her team. "My message to the team is to stay confident and believe in yourself. By putting in the hard work and showing determination, we can overcome the challenges and deliver a stronger performance tomorrow. Let's focus on what we can control, learn from our mistakes, and make a comeback even stronger. Together, we can achieve a lot more."

