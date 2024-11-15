India-Malaysia football rivalry renewed: Clash set for November 18 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 : The India-Malaysia football rivalry has a long and storied history. From their first meeting in a friendly in 1957 in Kuala Lumpur, where India triumphed 3-0 courtesy of a PK Banerjee brace and a Tulsidas Balaram goal, to last year's Merdeka Tournament clash where Malaysia secured a 4-2 victory, the two teams have faced off 32 times.

This is the highest number of matches India has played against any opponent in international football, followed by Pakistan (29 matches) and Bangladesh (28 matches).

The upcoming match on November 18 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium will add another chapter to this historic rivalry, known for its fiercely competitive nature, even in friendlies. In terms of head-to-head results, there is nothing to separate the two teams. Both India and Malaysia have won 12 matches each, while eight encounters have ended in draws. The current FIFA rankings also reflect their close contest, with India ranked 125th and Malaysia 133rd. Malaysia enters the match on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over Laos on Thursday.

When the FIFA-friendly was confirmed in September, it was considered a potential play-off to secure the sixth and final spot in Pot 1 of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round draw, scheduled for December 9. However, October's results, including India's 1-1 draw with Vietnam and Malaysia's 0-4 loss to New Zealand, have ensured that Malaysia cannot overtake India in the rankings, irrespective of the November 18 result. Nonetheless, the match serves as a crucial preparatory friendly ahead of the Asian Cup Qualifiers in March 2025.

The two sides are familiar with each other, having clashed just 13 months ago in a high-octane Merdeka Tournament semi-final at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. India's current squad includes nine players from that match: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Vishal Kaith, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amrinder Singh, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Meanwhile, 14 of Malaysia's 26 players from that match are in their current squad, including two goalscorersArif Aiman, a young winger from Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, and defender Dion Cools. Cools is one of two Malaysian players based abroad, currently playing for Buriram United in Thai League 1, while the other, forward Fergus Tierney, represents Chonburi FC in Thai League 2.

The majority of the Malaysian squad comes from three clubs: Johor Darul Ta'zim FC and Terengganu FC (five players each), and Kuala Lumpur City FC (four players). Several Malaysian players are foreign-born or naturalised, including Paulo Josue, Sergio Ezequiel Aguero, Daniel Ting, Dominic Tan, Matthew Davies, and Nooa Laine.

Both teams have undergone coaching changes since their last encounter. India's Manolo Marquez and Malaysia's Pau Marti, both Spaniards, are well-acquainted with each other from their time in Barcelona.

"Pau Marti is from my city. He's also Catalan. He worked as an assistant coach for Barcelona B and has gained experience abroad in Hong Kong. He was the assistant coach for Malaysia under South Korean coach Kim Pan-gon. They've been playing good football, and it will be a tough game for both sides," Marquez remarked.

Marti assumed charge in July after Malaysia failed to progress to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, finishing third in their group behind Oman and Kyrgyzstan. His assistant, Juan Torres Garrido, previously coached Malaysia's U23 side, which faced India's U23 team in two friendlies in March this year.

Under Marti, Malaysia began promisingly by winning the Merdeka Tournament in September, defeating the Philippines 2-1 and Lebanon 1-0. However, last month's 0-4 away loss to New Zealand dashed their hopes of securing a Pot 1 berth. Malaysia began their training camp on November 10 in Kuala Lumpur before travelling to Bangkok, where they defeated Laos 3-1 in a friendly. Harith Haiqal opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but Laos equalised in the 34th minute. Malaysia regained control in the second half with two penalty goals from Stuart Wilkin and Sergio Ezequiel Aguero.

The Malaysian team will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 16, and hold an official training session at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium on November 17. India will train daily at the Hyderabad FC Training Ground in preparation for the match.

The match will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on Sports 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor