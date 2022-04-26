India U-17 women's football team joins camp in Jamshedpur

New Delhi, April 26 India U-17 women's football team has assembled in Jamshedpur for a coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup that is set to be held in India later this year.

A total of 33 players have been called up to the camp that will see the young girls prepare for the upcoming challenge ahead under the coaching of Thomas Dennerby. The squad that has assembled in Jamshedpur features 12 players from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year.

List of 33 players called up for the camp:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

