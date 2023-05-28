India U-17s set to play TSV Schwaben Augsburg juniors in Germany's final training game

New Delhi [India], May 28 : The India U-17 Men's football team are set to play their last training game in Germany against a mix of U-17 and U-18 boys from TSV Schwaben Augsburg at the Paul Renz Akademie in Augsburg on Monday.

The India U-17s are currently out on an exposure tour. First, they were in Spain for a month, where they played the junior teams of top La Liga clubs like Atletico de Madrid, Real Madrid, Getafe, etc., before shifting base to Germany for two weeks. The India U-17s have played VfB Stuttgart U-16/U-19s (0-2), SSV Reutlingen U-16s (6-1), and FC Augsburg U-17 (3-1) in their three training matches in Germany.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes said as quoted by AIFF, "The last two months have been filled with intensive training, and a lot of information has been disbursed to the boys, which will surely help them improve their game. We will now approach our last game in Germany with the same mentality as the rest of the matches, and try to finish our time here on a winning note."

The India U-17s will take part in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup next month in Thailand, after securing qualification for the same last year. They will face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in their three matches in Group D.

"One can see the improvement in the boys in the last few months. We have been in a very long camp since our time in Goa, and playing in Spain and Germany has also helped the boys understand how technically and physically strong teams play, and now we need to set up against such units. I am sure this will put them in good steam for Thailand," said Fernandes.

The Blue Colts will shift base to Thailand on June 1, where they will train while acclimatising to the local conditions for two weeks, before the start of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

