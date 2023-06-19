Indian football team donates Rs 20 Lakh prize money to families of Odisha train accident victims

The Indian men’s senior football team has decided to donate Rs 20 Lakh towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the Balasore train accident earlier this month. India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri’s 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte’s strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday night. Acknowledging the feat, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to the Indian team.

“We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month, “ the Indian football team posted on its Twitter handle.“Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times,” it added. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the tournament. “We couldn’t have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament,” he said. Congratulating the team, the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that it was matter of pride for the state to host the Intercontinental Cup.



