Indian men's football team holds first training session after Khalid Jamil took charge as head coach

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 : The senior Indian men's national team held their first training session in Bengaluru on Sunday after Khalid Jamil took charge as the head coach.

Jamil's first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B. In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).

Jamil, on Friday, August 15, 2025, announced 35 probable players for the Blue Tigers' preparatory camp for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. 22 players having reported to the camp so far. The 13 other players are expected to join the national team camp after completing their Durand Cup 2025 engagements with their respective clubs.

Jamil, the first Indian to coach the men's national team since Savio Medeira in 2012, has extensive coaching experience in the Indian Super League and the I-League, managing clubs like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Aizawl FC, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Mumbai FC. He sensationally led Aizawl FC to the historic I-League title in 2016-17.

The 48-year-old's most recent spell with Jamshedpur FC saw the Red Miners reach the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, and the semi-finals of the ISL Play-offs 2024-25 and the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Jamil is a former India international with 15 caps to his name. A midfielder, he made his debut in the 1997 SAFF Championship in Nepal, where India emerged champions.

The following are the 22 players who have reported to the senior India men's national team camp so far: Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Benchamin.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

Players in Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vishal Kaith.

East Bengal FC: Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Jamshedpur FC: Manvir Singh, Albino Gomes.

NorthEast United FC: Jithin MS.

