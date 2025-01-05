Indian Super League: Struggling Punjab FC to lock horns with Kerala Blasters

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Punjab FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on January 5, Sunday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm IST.

A win here will make Kerala Blasters FC the first team that Punjab FC defeated in three consecutive ISL matches. Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Punjab FC earlier this season, as per a press release from ISL.

Punjab FC are on a difficult run, losing their last three ISL matches and conceding three or more goals in their last two games. Another high-conceding performance would see them create an unwanted record of conceding three or more goals in three consecutive matches for the first time in ISL history.

Punjab FC will also want to improve their recent home form, having lost their last game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Mohun Bagan Super Giant (1-3). A second consecutive home defeat would mark only the second time they have suffered back-to-back home losses in the competition.

They will also be dealing with the absence of their important attacking outlets, i.e. Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal, who are suspended for this match. Majcen (5) and Vidal (4) have together notched nine of the 20 goals netted by them this season. They are the respective top scorers for them so far, and Majcen and Vidal have also assisted three and two goals each. Will Punjab FC discover a way to overcome this impediment?

Kerala Blasters FC have their struggles away from home, having conceded in each of their last 14 away matches, their longest such run. They are 10th in the table currently, with 14 points from as many matches, whereas Punjab FC is positioned eighth with 18 points from 12 matches. Can the Kerala Blasters FC rebound to keep their season on track?

Punjab FC have conceded just six first-half goals this season, the joint-lowest in the league, showcasing their ability to remain compact early in games. Kerala Blasters FC will have to either unravel this defensive organisation at the start or sustain their offensive intensities till the end to crack open the home team's defence.

Ravi Kumar's six saves against Mohun Bagan Super Giant highlighted his importance in goal. Another standout performance could be important for Punjab FC's chances, with Noah Sadaoui readying to pounce upon the Punjab FC backline.

Noah Sadaoui's creativity in the final third has been vital, with four assists to his name and a league-leading xA (5.91). His link-up play will be important in unlocking Punjab FC's defence, as he can hover around their backline to explore and maximise scoring opportunities.

The Kerala Blasters FC will need to address their penalty concession issues, having already given away five spot-kicks this season, which is the most among all teams. Conceding fouls inside the 18-yard box put them back in the proceedings by a yard, something that the visitors will need to correct urgently.

In their ISL encounters, Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other thrice. Punjab FC have won twice, whereas the Kochi-based unit has emerged victorious once.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that his side will not want to hit the panic button going into the next game.

"After losing three games, we cannot be satisfied. It is a new game with different challenges, but we have to address this game like a regular one," he said as quoted by an ISL press release.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman said that his team needs to embrace a positive outlook for the coming encounter.

"For the coming match, we are planning to work (on the learning) that we got from the last game. We want to be positive and work as a team," he said.

