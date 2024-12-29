Indian Women's football team to host Maldives for two FIFA international friendlies in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], December 29 : The Indian women's football team will host the Maldives for two FIFA international friendlies at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, as per Olympics.com.

India are ranked 69th in the women's football FIFA rankings while the Maldives women's football team is ranked 163rd in the world.

The two sides featured in the 2024 SAFF Championship earlier this year but were in separate groups and did not face each other.

India's last international outing ended in disappointment, with a penalty shootout loss to Nepal in the SAFF Championship semi-finals following a 3-1 defeat to Bangladesh in the group stage. While, Maldives endured a torrid campaign, including a heavy 13-0 loss to Bhutan and an 11-0 defeat to Nepal that saw them crash out in the group stage.

The Blue Tigresses last played Maldives in 2021, securing a comfortable 3-1 victory.

India's Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 23-member squad for the two friendlies.

The team mostly comprises young players but has a few experienced campaigners like Sangita Basfore, Grace Dangmei and Pyari Xaxa. Captain Ashalata Devi isn't a part of the squad.

Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Nandini

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Juhi Singh, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Shivani Toppo, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Vikshit Bara

Midfielders: Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Neha, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Nitu Linda, Rimpa Haldar

Forwards: Lhingdeikim, Lynda Kom Serto, Pooja, Pyari Xaxa, Simran Gurung.

