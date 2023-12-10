Inter destroy Udinese in Serie A

Rome, Dec 10 Inter Milan continued their unbeaten run as they crushed Udinese 4-0 at San Siro with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring one and setting up another.

Inter were in a fearsome form as they had been unbeaten in 12 consecutive games on all fronts before Saturday, while Udinese only managed one win this season.

The home side almost got the job done in the first half, as Calhanoglu tipped the balance in the 37th minute by converting a penalty, before assisting for Federico Dimarco to drill home from a tight angle, while Marcus Thuram bundled it over the line on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's pass, reports Xinhua.

Lautaro Martinez put the icing on the cake in the 84th minute as the Argentinean won back possession before charging forward to smash a blockbuster in.

With the comfortable win, Inter regained the top place with 38 points, two points ahead of Juventus.

Inter's city rival AC Milan had a different fortune, losing to Atalanta 3-2.

Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic helped the Rossoneri fight back twice to neutralize Ademola Lookman's brace. However, Milan's Davide Calabria saw red in the 93rd minute, moments before Luis Muriel scored the last-gasp winner with a smart back-heeled strike.

Elsewhere, Lazio were held by Hellas Verona 1-1.

