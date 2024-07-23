Inter Miami's star duo Messi, Suarez unavailable for MLS All-Star game

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Inter Miami star duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to miss the 2024 MLS All-Star game due to injury.

Messi and Suarez were voted in for the Major League Soccer All-Star game, but a statement from MLS confirmed that both players are "unavailable" for the marquee clash, which will be played on Wednesday (local time) at Lower.com Field. In the All-Star clash, selected players from 18 MLS sides face Mexico's Liga MX side.

The Argentinian maestro, Messi, suffered an injury during the final of the Copa America against Colombia. Messi was expected to be fit for the MLS all-star event, but he failed to recover in time.

Messi left the pitch in tears after Nico Gonzalez came in as a substitute for him in the 66th minute. In the first half, Messi sustained a heavy knock following a challenge from Arias. However, the Argentinian maestro got up without any assistance, but there was a slight limp as he resumed the game.

His injury aggravated in the second half after he was brought down once again. This led to his substitution, and the emotions got the better of him as he sat on the bench crying.

Lautaro Martinez's strike in extra time brought a smile to Messi's face at the end of the match. His strike sealed a 1-0 win for Argentina, which allowed Messi to celebrate his second and Argentina's record 16th title. Messi was recently spotted sporting a protective cast on his right ankle.

Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Suarez, was also a part of Uruguay's squad for the Copa America campaign. He played a part in Inter Miami's recent 2-1 win over Chicago Fire. However, according to Goal.com, Suarez is suffering from "knee discomfort," which has been a problem for him for quite some time.

Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami in the ongoing season with his impressive 12 goals and 13 assists. He became the quickest player to register 25 goal contributions in a single MLS campaign.

