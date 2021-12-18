Inter Milan release Christian Eriksen following midfielder's health scare

Inter Milan has confirmed that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future. Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken," the club said in an official statement.

"The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro - all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history," it added.

The 29-year-old Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest when representing Denmark in this year's Euro Cup. He was then fitted with a defibrillator.

While Eriksen won't be able to play in Italy's competition Serie A, he is free to continue his playing career elsewhere.

( With inputs from ANI )

