Inter Milan sign Davide Frattesi on loan from Sassuolo

Milan [Italy], July 7 : Italian club Inter Milan signed Davide Frattesi on loan from Sassuolo. The deal also has a buy option clause which will ensure a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

According to the official website of Inter Milan, when Davide Frattesi was questioned about why he chose Inter, he said, "You just need to look around you to understand the importance of this Club. It all started a year and a half ago when I played against Inter and was really impressed by the stadium and fans. This is a very important factor for me, which is why I didn't have any second thoughts when this opportunity presented itself."

He was the Lazio captain at Giovanissimi level before crossing the Tiber to sign for Roma. He continued to make strides forward in Trigoria, winning a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Primavera while learning from great champions in the process. He trained with the first team.

Frattesi moved to Sassuolo in 2017, but an injury kept him away from the pitch. An important opportunity came along as he joined Serie B side Ascoli for the 2018/19 season.

While at the Biancorossi, Davide chased Serie A football and also developed an eye for goal, bagging eight times in 39 matches. It was the definitive confirmation of his abilities. Sassuolo decided to retain him and build their midfield around his runs forward.

He became part of the senior Italy setup in 2022 and scored his first goal for his country in the Nations League Final Four.

