Intercontinental Cup 2024: India's coach Manolo Marquez ready for knock-out party against Syria

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 : Four training sessions and one match into his role as the head coach of the India senior men's national team, Manolo Marquez celebrates his 56th birthday on Saturday, in a rather quaint fashion that mainly includes the regular proceedings that go on in the Blue Tigers' camp.

"I don't think much about my birthday," Marquez waves off suggestions of celebrations. It's just a normal day for me. I guess there will be a cake at night after training. Maybe they will be brave enough to put the cake on my face, but that's all," he said with a chuckle, as quoted by the AIFF Media release.

The Spaniard, who arrived in India four years ago, has swiftly but quietly established himself as one of the foremost coaches in the country, a fact that he is proud of.

"Well, I am 56 now, and life is happening quickly. But I am satisfied and proud to be here in India. First, Hyderabad (FC), then FC Goa, and now with the national team. I really can't complain about how things have gone for me here in India so far," said Marquez.

Marquez's stint began with a stalemate against Mauritius, and the India head coach was the first to accept that the team needed to improve in several areas on the pitch. However, the reaction he has got from his players gives him hope.

"I am quite satisfied with the attitude with which the guys have been working. What's most important at this stage is to understand where we are at this moment. It's not like we will train one week and then see where we stand. We understand it will take time to make things happen. Even at clubs, you need more than a regular pre-season to adapt to the style that we as a staff want to implement," the head coach said.

After the goalless draw against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad, India find themselves in a situation where they have to defeat Syria (who beat Mauritius 2-0) on September 9 to win the tournament. However, victories are easier to speak about than be earned.

"It will be a difficult game against Syria, but I do not want to give any excuses. I want to speak about reality. They have 10 players who play in Europe or South America, and of course, such opponents will be stronger," said Marquez.

While the Blue Tigers look to settle into their new style of play, the India head coach is busy looking at all the possible combinations that could work for him on the pitch.

"For sure, we will be trying out different players, different combinations in these matches. At this stage, we need to find the correct group of players who can adapt to this style that we want to implement," the Spaniard concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor