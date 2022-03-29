IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals post 210/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pune, March 29 Riding on attacking knocks by Sanju Samson (55 off 27) and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Samson and Padikkal, Jos Buttler (35 off 28), Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik (2/39

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor