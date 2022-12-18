Is FIFA World Cup made of real gold? Check truth

FIFA World Cup is the third largest sporting event in the world with respect to the prize money it gives to the winning team and possesses the most expensive trophy in the world. The FIFA World Cup’s trophy is made of pure 18-carat gold and it is worth around Rs 144 crore (US $20 million or £16.4 million).

According to the Eurosport report, the FIFA World Cup trophy is described as ‘solid gold’ 36.5 cm tall and has a base of 13 cm in diameter, weighing around 6.175 kg. The real solid gold trophy is not given to the winning team, rather a replica of a bronze trophy with gold-plated is awarded, the report said.The solid gold FIFA World Cup trophy is kept at the Museum in Zurich, Switzerland from time to time for fans to view it, moreover, it is drawn out from the museum for ceremonies and appearances during an official event,