ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters take on Bengaluru Fc in key clash

Vasco da Gama (Goa), Jan 29 Kerala Blasters FC take on southern rivals Bengaluru FC in key match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.

The Blasters take the field after a 17-day enforced break due to Covid-19 cases in the team. The Tuskers played their last game on January 12 against Odisha FC in what was a 0-2 victory, with strikes from Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are picking up the pace after their resounding 3-0 victory over rivals Chennaiyin FC in their last outing.

The Kochi-based outfit will look to get back to winning ways after a long hiatus, but the Blues might have other plans for them as they have been unbeaten for the last seven matches.

With two games in hand, Ivan Vukomanovic's men sit second placed in the league standings with 20 points, registering five wins, five draws, and just one loss. The Blasters are yet to lose a single game after they lost in their inaugural game against ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener.

The Blues are sixth in the league table with 17 points in 13 games, picking up four wins, five draws, and four losses. Chhetri and co. extended their unbeaten run to seven games after their last match's success.

In the Bengaluru FC camp, Gurpreet Sandhu and Sarthak Golui are out of quarantine. Prince Ibara and Yrondu Musavu-King are not available while Leon Augustine has sustained a long-term injury. Ajay Chhetri will miss out because he was in quarantine for almost 30 days, he has lost a lot of muscle weight and same is the case with Ajith Kamaraj.

The two sides have shared the field nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five of the encounters and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. The Tuskers have not kept a clean sheet in any of their matches against the Blues in this competition. Their previous meeting in this season ended in a 1-1 draw in match 11.

Kerala Blasters have kept more clean sheets than any other team this season with five clean sheets in their 11 matches so far. No team has conceded fewer goals than Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero ISL 2021-22 season (10).

Bengaluru are dangerous from set pieces and have scored the most goals from set piece situations this season (12). They have also scored the most goals from corners this season (7).

Around 65% of their goals they scored this season have come during their unbeaten run. 15 of their 23 goals this season have come in the last 7 matches.

