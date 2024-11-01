ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC bask on recent form to extend unbeaten run against FC Goa

Fatorda (Goa) [India], November 1 : Bengaluru FC (BFC) and FC Goa (FCG), two teams with a longstanding rivalry, are set to reignite their contest at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

Both teams have previously claimed ISL titles, with Bengaluru FC winning in 2018-19 and the Gaurs securing the League Shield the following season. Each side now aims to recapture that glory, and although their recent form contrasts sharply, the calibre of players on both teams promises an intense clash with much at stake.

Playing at home usually brings an advantage, but this hasn't been the case for FC Goa recently. They are now four games without a home win, marking their longest such streak in the ISL. A swift end to this slump would bolster their campaign, helping to rally their supporters this season.

One factor that could turn the tide for the Gaurs is head coach Manolo Marquez's impressive record against Bengaluru FC. Marquez's teams remain unbeaten in eight encounters with the Blues, one of only two teams, along with East Bengal FC, against whom he has a flawless record after facing them at least thrice in the ISL.

With 16 points from six games, Bengaluru FC are enjoying their second-best start to an ISL season, only surpassed by their 2018-19 campaign when they topped the table. This season, they've won five matches, drawn one, scored 11 goals, and conceded just one.

Bengaluru FC have completed 82.1% of their passes in ISL 2024-25, the highest in the league. Their patient build-up play and high pressing have applied constant pressure on opponents' defences, yielding numerous chances that their efficient front line has readily converted. The Blues netted three goals in their last away match, a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC; the last time they scored multiple goals in consecutive away games was in January-February 2023.

The two teams have met 15 times in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa winning seven and four matches respectively. Four games have ended in draws.

FCG head coach Manolo Marquez commented that his attack is currently in top form, and he commended his team's competitive displays this season.

"The only game we played poorly was against Mohun Bagan. Against Mumbai, it was an even match, and we've played well in the others. The attack, I feel, is performing well now," Marquez said, as per the ISL press release.

BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza highlighted a defensive strategy that has limited goal-scoring opportunities for opponents.

"We work hard to stop balls coming into our box. We try to protect our goal and Gurpreet. In doing so, we leave some areas open. If we close the middle, there's space outside. We took a risk, but so far in six games, we haven't conceded from crosses," Zaragoza explained.

FC Goa's striker Armando Sadiku boasts an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.49 this season, the highest in the ISL. Sadiku has scored six goals in five games, averaging a goal every 69.66 minutes.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is on the brink of becoming the first ISL keeper to achieve 50 clean sheets. He has 49 so far, with five this season. Sandhu's commanding presence in goal poses a formidable challenge for FC Goa in their quest for a favourable result.

FC Goa's Aakash Sangwan has been crucial in breaking through defences with his penetrating runs, making 41 penalty area entries this season. The Bengaluru FC defence will need to be particularly alert to his movements.

